Budding Carlow wordsmiths land top prizes in national poetry contest

THREE young poets from Carlow scooped top prizes in this year’s ‘Something Fishing’ national poetry competition, which is organised by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) in conjunction with the Blackrock Education Centre.

Aoibhé Kieran, a sixth-class pupil from Ballon National School in Carlow, won the top prize in her category for her nature-themed poetry. Grace Walker, also a sixth-class pupil from Ballon NS, was runner-up in the same category, while Kate Campion from Bennekerry NS took second place in the fifth-class category.

Earlier this year, primary school students around the country were challenged by Inland Fisheries Ireland to create an ‘acrostic’ poem, where the first letter of each line spells out the word ‘Stream’ (for an English language poem) or ‘Sruth’ (for an Irish language version).

Announcing the winners, minister Eamon Ryan said: “These are gorgeous poems that really capture the joy these young people are experiencing spending time in nature. I’d like to congratulate all our budding young poets on their achievements this year. Through this environmental competition, primary school children have shown huge enthusiasm for nature, fish, other wildlife and the world around us. Improving our children’s knowledge and understanding of biodiversity, through initiatives like this one, will be an important part of our climate action efforts.”

The national poetry competition is an important element of the wider ‘Something Fishy’ educational programme, aimed at primary school pupils aged between ten and 13. It educates students on the importance of biodiversity and on having sustainable habitats, fish and angling. Despite school closures during the 2020-21 academic year, online content was still available to pupils and teachers through the official website at www.somethingfishy.ie.

Praising the young winners and their schools, Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “By researching and writing about fish, wildlife and rivers from an early age, primary school children are learning really important lessons about biodiversity and how we all have a role to play in protecting and conserving our environment. Congratulations to all our winners and our thanks to everyone who took part in this year’s competition. I’d also like to thank all the teachers, principals and school staff who supported the ‘Something Fishy’ programme and competition over the last year.”

The overall winners will receive a fishing kit worth €100 and runners-up will receive an outdoor field trip kit to the value of €50. Third-placed winners and special category winners will receive goodie bags.