Carlow pharmacy all set to vaccinate 18 to 34-year-olds

By Elizabeth Lee

McCAULEY Pharmacy has welcomed the decision to give 18 to 34-year-olds access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Tony McEntee, chief executive of McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy welcomed minister Stephen Donnelly’s confirmation that people aged between 18 and 34 now have the option of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine in their community pharmacy.

“McCauley is fully prepared to provide the vaccination service for all vaccine types, in support of the HSE, and has a pre-registration facility available to members of the public on our website ( www.mccauley.ie ),” said Tony.

“Our pharmacies have played an important role in community pharmacy in the towns and cities in which we operate during the pandemic, and in recent weeks our McCauley vaccination centres have seen really strong demand from customers in the over-50 cohort to be vaccinated. We have ten vaccination centres available.

“We went live on 18-34 this morning and have seen an equally strong demand. We urge people to pre-register but to be patient as stocks become more available to participating pharmacies.

“We are delighted to play our part in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and to get the country fully open in the coming period.”

McCauley is a leading Irish-owned retail pharmacy group operating 35 stores across Ireland, including Wexford, Dublin, Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Cavan, Meath, Tipperary, Kildare, Wicklow and Kerry.