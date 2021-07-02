Covid vaccines now available at selected Co Carlow pharmacies

By Suzanne Pender

A NUMBER of Co Carlow pharmacies are now offering the Janssen single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 18 to 34 and 50 or over.

Members of the public are advised to contact their nearest pharmacy to book their vaccine appointment.

Locally, the following pharmacies are now offering the vaccine: Bagenalstown Pharmacy Ltd, Main Street, Bagenalstown (R21 VY31) 059 9721955; Chemco Pharmacy, Sandhills Shopping Centre, Carlow (R93 EH39) 059 9173030; Hacketstown Pharmacy, Main St, Hacketstown, 059 6471282; Kelly’s Pharmacy, Barrow Valley Business Park, Graiguecullen (R93 N6X5) 059 9179702; Kissane’s Pharmacy, Main St, Borris, 059 9771874; Kissane’s Pharmacy, St Lazerian’s St, Leighlinbridge, 059 9720543; Kissane’s Pharmacy, Upper Main St, Graignamanagh, 059 9724220; Lawlor’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Rathvilly (R93 N159) 059 9161668; McCauley Health & Beauty Pharmacy, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow (R93 H2C7) 059 9182082; Morgan’s Medical Hall Ltd, The Square, Tullow (R93 AN81) 059 9151313; Morrisey’s Pharmacy, Church Place, Tullow, 059 9181118; Morrissey’s Medical Hall, 66 Tullow Street, Carlow (R93 CC95) 059 913159; The Family Pharmacy, Mill Street, Tullow (R93 YN97) 059 9152200; Tullow Pharmacy, The Square, Tullow (R93 N1W7) 059 9151238; White’s Pharmacy, 44 Tullow St, Carlow (R93 H2F5) 059 9131229.