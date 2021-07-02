First responders continue with their defib roll-out

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Town Community First Responders have just launched two more 24-hour-accessible defibrillators as they roll-out their programme for outdoor machines across Carlow town and Graiguecullen.

The latest two machines to be unveiled are located at The Dome entertainment centre in Graiguecullen and at Dolmen Nursery in Dolmen Gardens, Sandhills.

The idea of installing a fully-accessible defibrillator in Dolmen Gardens came from local resident Colm Whelan, who floated the idea with his neighbours and funds were quickly collected to meet the cost of buying the machine. The first responder group has committed to sponsoring the expensive casing, which enables the defibrillators to be installed outdoors.

The local crèche was considered to be the best place for it, because it was a neutral yet well-known location that people would know.

The machine at The Dome was from Elke Fingleton, who set up the John Fingleton Defibrillator Fund in memory of her late father and she suggested to the first responder team that it would be a good idea to install it in the special outdoor casing so it could be accessed any time of the day or night. While shops, sports clubs and other organisations have defibrillators on their premises, sometimes they aren’t available to the public outside of business hours.

The first responder group has a target of installing 16 machines outdoors and, so far, thanks to them, there are now 24/7-accessible machines on the Green Lane, Tullow Road, Kilkenny Road, at The Vault in Burrin Street, in Askea Parish Childcare Centre and at Carlow Rugby Club. They intend to install five more machines to bring the total to 16 by the end of the summer.

All of the machines are linked to the ambulance service, so if someone in an emergency needs to, they can call 999 or 112, tell the operator their location and the operator will tell them where their nearest defibrillator is located and what code to use to open it up.

The group intends to restart its training programme as soon as Covid-19 restrictions allow.