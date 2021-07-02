Garda crackdown on unruly behaviour in Killarney this weekend

Anne Lucey

Extra gardaí are being put on patrol in a crackdown on unruly behaviour in Killarney this weekend, it has been confirmed.

It follows a growing number of public order incidents and complaints from residents and locals in the town which is experiencing huge numbers of visitors. On Friday the chamber of commerce in Killarney took the unusual step of issuing a joint statement with gardaí warning of the crackdown.

Last weekend saw loud and unruly scenes including at least one instance of “mooning” in the town centre, and packed gatherings in Main Street and on the Beech Road car park area.

People drinking in car parks and sitting on the street pavements with take away pints in plastic as well as liquor bought in off-licences have been a regular feature over the past number of weekends.

Locals are complaining of noise and sleeplessness and one elderly woman was being kept awake with people drinking in her doorway at night, a council meeting was told.

Quality of life

Town councillor Niall O’Callaghan a publican and hotelier slammed the behaviour at the recent meeting of the council saying it looked terrible for Killarney and for Kerry. He called for a ban on takeaway pints.

“Greed should never be allowed overtake quality of life,” Cllr O’Callaghan said.

The Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism on Friday issued a statement warning there is to be a “no-nonsense crackdown” on public disorder and anti-social behaviour arising from large groups of people congregating in certain parts of Killarney town centre at weekends.

Garda patrols are being increased on the streets and extra personnel will be assigned to monitor behaviour and to engage with the public, the statement said.

Authorities in the town have advised people not to attend such open air gatherings as it is leading to law and order issues and proving to be very upsetting for residents and others.

There is an appeal not to gather in the Beech Road area.

Public disorder

Several instances of public disorder were reported in the area during recent weekend nights and it led to arrests including for underage drinking.

“Our message to parents is to take the necessary steps to ensure that they are not the next people we will be contacting late at night or in the early hours of the morning to tell them that their child is in Garda custody,” Supt Flor Murphy said of the arrests last weekend.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce asked people to adhere to the designated spots for gathering.

“Everybody in Killarney has worked hard to build the town’s deserved reputation as a safe, pleasant and welcoming place to visit, and we must ensure that our nighttime economy is every bit as attractive and appealing as Killarney’s natural attractions are during daylight hours,” the Chamber President and also councillor Niall Kelleher said.