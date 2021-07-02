High Court dismisses An Taisce’s bid to stop construction of cheese plant

By Suzanne Pender

TODAY’S decision by the High Court to dismiss An Taisce’s application to apply to the Court of Appeal against a €140m cheese plant investment has been described as “a positive day for rural Ireland”.

Local deputies Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and John Paul Phelan have both welcomed the decision, while ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that he hoped the decision would be accepted, allowing the plant to proceed as soon as possible.

An Taisce had challenged the decision of the High Court to allowing a €140m continental cheese plant to be constructed and operated by Glanbia at Waterford Port in Belview.

Planning had previously been granted by Kilkenny County Council and An Bord Pleanála.

Speaking today following the failed High Court challenge by An Taisce, a statement by Fine Gael representatives in the region said: ‘This decision is a positive decision for rural Ireland and a win for ordinary farming families across our constituencies. We welcome and respect the judgement and call on An Taisce to do likewise.

‘It is time now for meaningful engagement between all parties. This can and should be done outside of the court room and we would ask An Taisce to engage with Glanbia and farming organisations, who represent farming families across this country, to address any concerns which they have,’ they added.

Fianna Fáil deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the news that the construction of a new Glanbia cheese plant in Kilkenny can now proceed.

She described the decision as “great news for the area. It’s great news for dairy farmers, who will now have certainty with contracts, and it is also great news for jobs in the southeast, both during the construction of the facility and its operation.

“The new plant is set to open Irish cheese up to new international markets and will be a huge boost to the local economy and livelihoods.”

ICMSA boss Pat McCormack said that the proposed plant had now been examined in exhausting detail by numerous authorities and experts and all had given permission – subject to conditions.

He said that it is time for the matter to move forward, with the Belview plant proceeding and becoming a critical piece of infrastructure for the southeast.

“There’s going to be other proposals all across Ireland in the years ahead that will involve the same questions and the same objections. We are all – farmers, environmental groups and regulatory bodies – going to have to work out a system where we put forward our analysis based on our best data and then accept the verdicts of those charged and qualified to make the final decision and do this in a timely manner,” concluded Mr McCormack.