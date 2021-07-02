Live music proposal falls on deaf ears

Friday, July 02, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion calling on the taoiseach to ‘justify the blanket ban on live music in outdoor bars and restaurants’ failed to find support at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace put forward a notice of motion calling on Carlow Municipal District to write to the taoiseach calling on him to justify the ban. The motion continued: ‘This municipal district also calls on the taoiseach to amend the music and entertainment business assistance scheme to make it more accessible for small-time musicians who don’t have costs of €3,000.’

However, cllr Wallace’s motion failed to secure a seconder and therefore was not debated.

