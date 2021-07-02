Pharmacies should be used to speed up vaccine rollout to under-35s, says immunologist

Vivienne Clarke

Professor of Immunology Christine Loscher has said that the Government should utilise pharmacies to speed up and expand the vaccine roll out to the under 35s.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast ahead of an announcement by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly about the vaccination programme, Prof Loscher said that pharmacies had played a “huge role” in the flu programme and could perform a similar role in the vaccine roll out.

Mr Donnelly is expected to sign off on the plans today to allow for people under-50 to opt for a non-mRNA vaccine (AstraZeneca or Janssen) or wait for a Pfizer or Moderna shot. The change follows advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) and is expected to speed up the vaccine rollout.

The Government should take up the offer from the pharmacies, Prof Loscher said.

The problem with the Delta variant, she explained, was that it would have the most impact on the unvaccinated.

The strategy during the wave of the Alpha variant was to achieve as many first doses as possible, to combat the Delta variant a second dose was needed and there was still a large cohort who were unvaccinated.

It was “absolutely vital” to get the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines to the under-35s. There were significant stocks in the country already and more due shortly which would vaccinate 30-35 per cent of the under-30s.

Prof Loscher said that it would be hoped young people could go to their pharmacy to get their Janssen jab.

‘Raring to go’

On the same programme, chief executive of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Darragh O’Loughlin said his members were “ready and raring to go” to provide the vaccine to the under-35s.

“We will be delighted to do that,” Mr O’Loughlin added.

There were 800 pharmacies around the country who already had stocks of Jannsen, which they were using for the over-50s: “We just need the Minister to give us the plan. We have the protocols in place,” he said.

All vaccines would be administered on an appointment-only basis in batches of five, as there were five doses in each vial, and queue management would be key, he added.