Police appeal over sex assault in Belfast

Friday, July 02, 2021

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives investigating a report of a serious sexual assault which occurred in east Belfast on Thursday night have made a specific appeal for information.

It was reported that on Thursday at around 11.10pm, a woman was approached by an unknown male at Templemore Avenue, who then took her into Langtry Court, and sexually assaulted her.

He is described as being a white male of slim build, around 5’10” (177cm) tall and had stubble on his face.

He wore a black puffa coat, black shorts, black Nike trainers and a black Under Armour baseball cap.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to speak with the driver of a dark coloured saloon car, that was parked at the entrance to Langtry Court between 11:45pm and 11:50pm.

“We believe the driver of this car may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

