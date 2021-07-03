3,500 people to attend pilot music festival in Dublin today

Saturday, July 03, 2021

James Cox

A crowd of 3,500 people are expected to attend Ireland’s first music festival in almost 16 months this afternoon.

The Government pilot event is taking place at Royal Hospital Kilmainham and gets underway from 3pm.

Anyone heading along will need to take a rapid antigen test and stay in pods of up to six.

Gavin James, Denise Chaila, Wild Youth and Sharon Shannon are all due to perform.

Lyra is also part of the line-up — and admits it’ll be scary taking to the stage again.

She said: “What if I like fall on the stage or something happens because I haven’t done it in so long? It’s been 18 months but it was so lovely to see the stage, where the audience will be, and know that I’m going to have interaction with people.”

