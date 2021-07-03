Betty Dunne was a stylish woman who loved gardening and nature

By Charlie Keegan

ELIZABETH (Betty) Dunne, Craanlusky, Milford, Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully on Thursday 20 May at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, was the former Betty Kenny and a native of Clontubrid, Freshford, Co Kilkenny. Betty, who had reached an advanced age, had come to live with her daughter Geraldine Hegarty and son-in-law Timmy at Craanlusky in 2016 – Timmy is a native of Carlow.

The Hegartys had twin boys Edward and Tim in 2016 and there was a tremendous bond between the boys and their grandmother. It was a great wrench for the family when it became necessary for Betty to receive full-time hospital care over the last year of her life. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Edward and Tim could only see Betty in St Clare’s Ward at the Sacred Heart Hospital by way of window visits.

Born in Lisdowney, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, Betty attended the local national school and was later educated in Kilkenny city. She was born into a farming background, a lifestyle which continued when she met and married farmer Edward (Ned) Dunne from Aharney, Durrow, Co Laois. They married in November 1962, living and farming in Clontubrid in the parish of Lisdowney.

Betty worked with her husband on the family farm all her life. She was deeply involved in her local parish, being a member of Lisdowney ICA, involved in local church affairs and was secretary of the school board, helping a fundraising campaign by the board to provide the school’s playground – a project of which she was very proud.

Betty was a woman of many interests. She loved nature, maintaining a lovely flower garden and decorated the local church for Christmas celebrations.

She was a woman of fashion and style, who looked forward greatly to going with her sisters on shopping expeditions.

Betty was bereaved by the death of husband Ned in September 1997.

A private family funeral Mass for Betty was celebrated by Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, Leighlinbridge on Sunday 23 May in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna.

Readings at Mass were by daughter Geraldine and son-in-law Timmy, with Prayers of the Faithful being undertaken by her niece Katrina O’Shea. Singing of hymns was by Bernadette Dunne, Ballinabranna, who was also organist for the Mass.

During Mass, Fr Hennessy spoke of the sterling qualities that this woman of the soil brought to her long life.

Following Mass, Betty was laid to rest with husband Ned in St Lachtain’s Cemetery, Freshford, Co Kilkenny, with Fr Pat O’Farrell, PP, Lisdowney reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Betty is survived by daughter Geraldine, her brother Paddy (Lisdowney), sister Kathleen O’Shea (Freshford), son-in-law Timmy, grandchildren Edward and Tim, sister-in-law Mary, by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her brother George and sisters Angela, Mary and Anna.