Book of snaps chronicles Carlow life during the pandemic

A NEW book demonstrates the resilience in Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic and the hope of brighter days.

Carlow – a pandemic in pictures was officially launched by newly-elected cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan on Friday 25 June at Ballykealey House Hotel, Ballon. The launch was held in the renovated barnyard and outdoor barbecue area, which allowed for social distancing and safety measures.

There were nine winning photos in a Carlow – A pandemic in pictures photo competition and these images, along with 100 other selected photos, were chosen by three independent judges to be published in the book. The book, showing what life was like for people living in Carlow during the pandemic, is a truly beautiful piece of work.

Cllr Phelan said: “This book gives us a snapshot of life for people in Co Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic. We have all been challenged during this devastating time and have had to find different ways to get us through. To find that solace, we turned to our families, friends, neighbours, to nature and in many cases, as we can see from the book, our teddy bears.

“This book demonstrates the resilience of our community and the hope that tomorrow will be better.”

Cllr Phelan referred to the winners of each age category.

Olivia Walsh’s picture ‘Teddy Bear’s Pandemic Picnic’ captured an image of her sister and her teddy taking a rest during a moment of solace by the river in Leighlinbridge. Evan Tracey’s picture ‘Looking back at the bad times’ perfectly captures the hope and desire we all have to move out of this pandemic Lynda O’Hara’s picture of eight-year-old Eira visiting her granny displayed “how difficult this period has been to be separated from loved ones and the extraordinary resilience of both young and old”.

The winning photographs from the online competition, with a total prize fund of €2,000, were sponsored by Carlow County Council. Healthy Carlow, an inter-agency sub-group of Carlow Local Community Development Committee and Carlow Photographic Society worked on this project in partnership. The nine wining amateur photographers were presented with their prizes and a copy of the book. The 100 images from the judge’s recommendation will also receive a copy of the book.

Healthy Carlow co-ordinator Eilish Langton thanked all involved in the project and said that she hopes they cherish the book for years to come. She said collaboration is a hugely important aspect of community and this book is a result of such a partnership.

Carlow libraries have copies of the book for anyone who wishes to avail of this piece of history.



