Carlow man jailed for assaulting stranger on Tullow Street

A CARLOW man who kicked a complete stranger on Tullow Street and told him he’d make “mince meat” out of him was given a three-month sentence at Carlow District Court last week. Joe Curtin, Riverview Close, Tullow Road, Carlow pleaded guilty to assault at Tullow Street, Carlow on 29 December 2019.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the injured party, a man, was walking on Tullow Street when he was approached by the defendant.

The 25-year-old defendant attempted to block the injured party from moving past him. The man then walked across the road to get away, but was followed by Mr Curtin, who again tried to prevent him from moving.

The defendant then pushed the injured party and kicked him in the back of the legs, causing him to fall to the ground. “He told the injured party that he would make ‘mince meat’ of him,” added Sgt Kelly.

The court was also told that Mr Curtin identified himself as ‘Tupac’ to the injured party, after the famous rapper. The injured party and defendant were not known to each other, the court was told.

The court was told Mr Curtin had 50 previous convictions for an array of offences and was currently serving a sentence.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said his client “was completely out of it” on the date in question. Mr O’Flaherty said his client apologised for his actions when he was interviewed by gardaí and told gardaí: “I hope that man is okay.”

Mr O’Flaherty said his client was more of a “nuisance” on the day rather than the incident being a malicious act. “There was no logic, no premeditation … there was no inherent badness in it, no maliciousness.”

Mr O’Flaherty added that his client had “served a sentence and was just out when he picked up further charges”.

“He finds himself back in prison as soon as he got out,” said the solicitor.

Mr Curtin has a release date in July. Mr O’Flaherty said his client had become “sick of the revolving door” of prison and hoped to turn a corner.

Judge Geraldine Carthy described the incident as “quite concerning”.

“An individual is walking down Tullow Street; Mr Curtin did not know the person in question and he assaults him. I cannot imagine the fear and upset caused to the other party,” the judge said.

Judge Carthy imposed a three-month sentence. Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, including that Mr Curtin abide by a curfew, reside at Riverview Close and be of good behaviour.