Director slams ‘who you know’ remark about housing

By Suzanne Pender

THE notion that social housing is allocated “by virtue of who you know” is a “disservice to the professionalism of the housing office”, a council official stated. Director of services Michael Brennan made the remarks at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council as members were discussing the draft housing allocation scheme.

The revised housing allocation scheme details the criteria surrounding the allocation of homes in the county, including government policy and issues such as succession. The scheme also reduces the letting priority of those on the housing list from two years to 18 months. Mr Brennan stated that the allocation of housing was a reserved function of the council executive and is based on government policy.

Mr Brennan took exception to public comment, which stated that housing is allocated “by virtue of who you know”, adding this was “a disservice to the professionalism of the housing office”.

Cllr Michael Doran asked if the housing department “take seriously or otherwise representations made by elected members”. He added that elected members can often be aware of particular cases or issues which could be of some use.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace called for transparency, adding that a “lot of people don’t trust the system”. She also suggested that some people “can fall through the cracks” when it comes to the housing list.

The People Before Profit councillor stated she had an issue with an aspect of the draft housing allocation scheme, which stated that applicants can be removed from the housing list if they fail to notify the council of a change of address, while the appeal for this was “to the same people who took you off the list”.

Cllr Andy Gladney raised the issue of a man living with his elderly mother, who had previously been living alone. He said an allowance would be lost if the son was placed on the tenancy list. Cllr Gladney stated that the mother had since passed away and the son was told by the council to vacate the property.

“They gave him time and all that, but he had to find somewhere else to live,” said cllr Gladney.

Mr Brennan stated that while the allocation of housing was an executive function, the council “do take public representatives into account”, adding it was important to share the information they may have that the council hasn’t, particularly with regard to anti-social behaviour.

Mr Brennan insisted the housing system in place in Carlow “makes sure nobody falls between the cracks” and insisted that the council “do not remove anyone from the housing list”.

In relation to succession, Mr Brennan said that a person must be a resident and must be paying rent for a minimum of 18 months. “It can’t be a case of where a parent dies and a person appears out of the woodwork … they have to be a resident and paying rent declared in the house and their income taken into account,” said Mr Brennan.

“Sometimes that might seem harsh, but I can assure you we are compassionate – but tough decisions have to be made sometimes,” added Mr Brennan.

The draft housing allocation scheme was proposed by cllr Arthur McDonald, seconded by cllr Ken Murnane and adopted by members.