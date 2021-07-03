HSE says 80% of servers and devices decrypted following cyberattack

James Cox

The majority of the HSE’s servers are decrypted following the chaos caused by the recent cyberattack.

The ransomware attack is likely to cost the health service half a billion euro.

While the majority of servers have been decrypted, it will still take some time before the HSE is back to full functionality.

Meanwhile, 79 per cent of its computer devices are now operating as normal.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, HSE chief operations Officer, Anne O’Connor said that there is still work to be done before full recovery from the hack.

“Our email system, whilst it is back, it’s not working in the way that it was yet,” she said.

Systems

“Many of our systems are back, but they’re not necessarily working as they were before, or they’re not interfacing with other systems in the same way.”

Ms O’Connor said the HSE and IT workers were now facing a “slower phase” in the decryption process.

“Some of the issues we’re trying to address are tricky, technical issues, so while the majority are back, we expect it to be a number of weeks before we have all of our systems back.”

Last month, a High Court order stated that the HSE has to be given details of those who uploaded and downloaded confidential material taken in the recent cyberattack onto an internet security firm’s web service.

The orders were secured against ChronicleSecurity Ireland Ltd and its US-based parentChronicle LLC, in respect of material downloaded onto its malware analysis service ‘VirusTotal’. Both companies are owned by Google.