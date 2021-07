James Cox

A man arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods in Co Louth has been released without charge.

The 17-year-old boy was killed in Drogheda in January last year.

A man in his late 20s was arrested in Dublin on Thursday morning and was being questioned at a Garda station in Louth.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).