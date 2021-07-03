Proper service with a smile at local pharmacy

By Michael Godfrey

I HATE change! I know it is necessary at times, but invariably I find that whenever anyone says ‘nothing will change’, what they are really saying is everything will change.

So when I heard some months ago that local pharmacist Paul White was retiring, I was delighted for the man (don’t know if I will ever be able to afford to retire), but I was also left with a sense of dread. You see, Paul and his late father Michael, or Mickey, as we always said behind his back, had built an enviable reputation through a life of hard work embedded in a simple ethos: do whatever is necessary to ensure you always help the customer.

If that was a phone call at midnight on a Sunday – as my late father did to get painkillers and anti-burn cream after I spent an entire day on the beach under a glaring sun wearing practically nothing but a smile, then so be it.

And when Mr White retired (that’s what we called the man to his face), Paul acted in a similar fashion – only this time it was dropping off medication to my father on his way home from work, when neither myself nor my brother were able to get to his pharmacy before he closed.

I know we were not the only ones both men looked after. Throw a stone up Tullow Street and I’m sure it will hit someone who has a similar story to tell, so you can imagine the mixed feelings when I heard that Paul was retiring.

When he told me, I shook his hand and wished him well, thinking that’s it, all will change … I would have taken bets on it. But I would have lost. Since then, the new owner Micheál has made it his business to get to know his new customers but, more importantly, those who meet and greet us daily, both the staff who were with Paul and the newcomers, all continue that hands-on, personal touch, for which Paul and his father before him were renowned.

A simple action last Saturday left me in no doubt, if I ever had any, as to how some things change, but really, they don’t change at all, if you get my drift. I phoned the pharmacy and enquired about an over-the-counter product. Naturally, I didn’t know the name of it, but I described the symptoms it was going to treat.

Immediately – and here is where I am going to name one of the staff – Leona (but in truth it could have been any of them) offered to have both ready for me, and when I compared them to an empty one at home, I could always return the other.

You might think that attention to detail – a desire to be of help and creating a sense of empathy with the customer – is all any staff member would want to do, be it in a pharmacy, retail outlet or wherever. But for some reason, those very basic rules of how to look after people seem to have gone out the door. I left that pharmacy with a smile on my face. Yes, part of the reason was because I got what I wanted, not something a staff member had sold to me, but the overall experience was a pleasant one.

How many times have we asked for something and we’re given a product which we say is not what we want, only to be told “well, that’s what people normally buy”, when you know in your heart of hearts it will not do the job you want it to do.

Or, for that matter, you ask for a product only to be told “if it isn’t on the shelves, we don’t have it”. That might be true, but a little effort to look elsewhere, or an apology stating it is on order but it hasn’t arrived – say something, anything, to create empathy with the person.

The gruff answer only leads me to believe what you are really saying is f– off and don’t be annoying me.

We are all looking forward to life getting back to normal following the pandemic, but at least I know of one place where the new normal is going to be the same as the old.