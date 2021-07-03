St Columba’s NS hoists its first-ever active flag

Saturday, July 03, 2021

The Active school committee of St Columba’s NS, Tullow with the school’s first Active School Flag, also pictured is Samantha Ansell (active school co-ordinator)                                                Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Suzanne Pender

ST Columba’s NS, Tullow raised a flag to a job well done last week, celebrating what an active, energetic and fit bunch they’ve all become!

The staff and pupils were delighted to be awarded their first Active Flag, a Department of Education initiative bestowed to schools, where physical education and activity is valued, promoted and enjoyed by all.

Samantha Ansell, a teacher at the school, was their Active Schools co-ordinator and pupils from all classes formed the Active Schools Committee.

Over the past two years, Ms Ansell and the committee have organised many events to prioritise activity and exercise both at school and as ‘homework’ and the staff and pupils have really enjoyed taking part.

Being active is now very much an integral part of the school day at St Columba’s NS.

