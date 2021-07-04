’90s pop sensation Chesney Hawkes joins local DJ on live Facebook show

By Suzanne Pender

GUESS who’s on KMFL? – the one and only Chesney Hawkes!

The British pop star and songwriter whose best-known single The one and only stormed the charts back in 1991, will join Kevin Byrne on KMFL this Tuesday at 6pm.

KMFL – Kevin, Mag Facebook Live is an online show led by local DJ Kevin Byrne and his partner Mag McDonald from Killeshin Road, Carlow.

They began the Facebook live show at the start of lockdown to stave off boredom, but the show proved such a hit that they have now amassed an incredible 300,000 viewers.

“We’ve done 323 interviews to date with so many different people like Brian Kennedy, Keith Duffy, Gareth O’Callaghan and lots of local people, too, talking about all sorts of different issues … people like Kathleen Chada, Jim Deane … it’s hard to believe at this stage there’s been so many different people with us, touching on lots of different things, plus lots of music and fun,” said Kevin.

Kevin is delighted that Chesney Hawkes has accepted an invite to join him on the show on Tuesday night, where they’ll be discussing his career, his latest work and life in Los Angeles, where he now lives.

“We’ll also be playing some of his new stuff and things he’s working on at the moment with Nik Kershaw,” said Kevin.

On Wednesday evening at 6pm, KMFL will welcome American singer/songwriter Dean Friedman onto the show. Another popular item that Kevin runs on KMFL is an Indie show on Tuesdays at 10am, welcoming independent musicians and artists from lots of different genres.

“The Indie show has been very popular and we’re also working on something called ***Carlow Talks*** for a podcast idea I have,” said Kevin.

All of the shows on KMFL are available on their Facebook page to listen back, so you won’t miss anything.

“It’s just really taken off and we’re delighted. It’s great for people to have something local to listen into and we’ve had some lovely messages and great support from people, including lots of local businesses who’ve come on board like Pat Bramley of Bramley’s Jewellers,” added Kevin.