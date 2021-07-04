Council takes local estates in charge

By Suzanne Pender

A GRAIGUECULLEN estate has formally been taken in charge by Carlow County Council.

At the June meeting it was agreed to take in charge the roads and services at Barrow Rise, Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen. The decision was proposed by cllr Tom O’Neill, seconded by cllr John Cassin and carried by all members.

The local authority also has begun the process of bringing into its charge Chapelstown Road, a cul-de-sac located off the Browneshill link road.

Members voted to begin the public consultation process for taking in charge of the roads and services at the location in Chapelstown, Carlow during their June meeting.

The move was proposed by cllr Fergal Browne and seconded by cllr Andrea Dalton.