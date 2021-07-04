Council takes local estates in charge

Sunday, July 04, 2021

 

 

By Suzanne Pender

A GRAIGUECULLEN estate has formally been taken in charge by Carlow County Council.

At the June meeting it was agreed to take in charge the roads and services at Barrow Rise, Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen. The decision was proposed by cllr Tom O’Neill, seconded by cllr John Cassin and carried by all members.

The local authority also has begun the process of bringing into its charge Chapelstown Road, a cul-de-sac located off the Browneshill link road.

Members voted to begin the public consultation process for taking in charge of the roads and services at the location in Chapelstown, Carlow during their June meeting.

The move was proposed by cllr Fergal Browne and seconded by cllr Andrea Dalton.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Minister Foley makes a big impression on her first official visit to Carlow

Sunday, 04/07/21 - 6:00pm

’90s pop sensation Chesney Hawkes joins local DJ on live Facebook show

Sunday, 04/07/21 - 5:00pm

Francis will be remembered for his quiet, kind and friendly nature

Sunday, 04/07/21 - 1:00pm