Death notices and funeral arrangements

Pat O’Brien

13 Oakpark Road, Carlow and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, passed away peacefully, on July 4th, 2021, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Nancy, much loved father of Michael, Patrick, John and Natalie, adored grandfather of Jordan, Oisín, Leon, Alice, Conan, Rachel and Padraig and cherished great-grandfather of Jacob and Oscar.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Kenneth, daughters-in-law Anne-Marie, Lillian and Jannette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Pat’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Wednesday at 2.30pm and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

May Doyle (neé Kelly)

Fairymount Crettyard Carlow on July, 2021

Peacefully in the exceptional care of SignaCare, Killerig. In her 80th year.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Pre-deceased by her brother Johnnie, and sisters Bridie & Nancy. May will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, sisters-in-law Ena and Aggie, brother-in-law Michael, cousin Phyllis, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

MAY MAY REST IN PEACE

May’s funeral cortege will leave Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Tuesday, July 6th at 10.30am on route to St. Abban’s Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 11am (maximum 50 people), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.