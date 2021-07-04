Death notices and funeral arrangements

Terry Shaughnessy

Knockindrane, Garryhill, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, on 2 July 2021. Predeceased by his brothers John, Michael & Syl. Terry much loved brother of Bridget (Babs Kiernan), Lil (Moore), Ann (Dowling), Rita, Noel, George & Dermot. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Terry’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Terry’s Funeral Mass will take place in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Drumphea on Monday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://youtu.be/cOfgYV1L4LY

Ruth Carthy

Crossneen Carlow, July 2nd 2021 after a short illness at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Jim and dear mother of David, Patrick and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, son-in-law Derren, daughter-in-law Rose, grandsons James and Gerard, James’s partner Sandra, great-grandchildren Sebastian and Sofia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen (Max 50) followed by burial in Sleaty Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed from the Graiguecullen Parish website

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Poor Clare Convent, Graiguecullen, Carlow.