Death notices and funeral arrangements

Lorraine Tait

No 2 The Par 3, Quinnagh, Mortarstown, Carlow and formerly of Glasgow, Scotland and Annagry, Donegal, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 2nd, 2021, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved Partner of Gary, much loved mother of Katie and Hugh, adored grandmother of Jessica, cherished daughter of Sadie and Kenny and loved sister of Patsy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, son, daughter, parents, grandchild, son-in-law Rory, daughter-in-law Michelle, sister, brother-in-law, uncle Barney, aunty Ann, nephew Christopher, niece Louise, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Lorraine Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Lorraine’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Lorraine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/