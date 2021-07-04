Dublin Fire Brigade tackling wildfire in Howth

Dublin Fire Brigade is tackling a gorse wildfire in Howth, north Dublin.

The brigade has three units at the scene and says smoke is widely visible.

Firefighters are working to battle the blaze.

We’re aware of the gorse #wildfire on Howth and have three units attending. Smoke is widely visible but firefighters are working to deal with the incident. #Dublin #fire #Howth 📸 file pic.twitter.com/YCHhgIMF8U — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 4, 2021

Dublin Fire Brigade is asking the public to be especially careful around green areas, as there is still a risk of wildfires with an orange fire warning remaining in place until Monday.

Firefighters say that despite recent rain, vegetation fires are still occurring and fire fuels such as grass can dry out very quickly.