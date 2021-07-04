False positive result from Covid antigen test at Dublin pilot gig

  • Home >
Sunday, July 04, 2021

One person received a false positive result from an antigen test for Covid-19 at yesterday’s pilot gig in Dublin.

Thousands of revellers attended Ireland’s first live music festival in almost 16 months at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

The event saw 3,500 people antigen tested and split into pods of up to six for the show.

One person received a positive result from the antigen testing, however, it has since been confirmed that a more reliable PCR test later came back negative for the virus.

They were the only person to test positive at Ireland’s first event using rapid antigen testing upon entry.

Gavin James, Denise Chaila, Wild Youth, Wyvern Lingo, Lyra and Sharon Shannon were among the acts who took to the stage on Saturday.

One attendee told Newstalk radio: “It’s amazing, it’s great to be back like. It’s great to have four pints of overpriced beer in your hand.”

