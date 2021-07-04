Filming in the ‘Disney Village’ of Enniskerry is to resume this week

Sarah Slater

Filming in the ‘Disney Village’ of Enniskerry, Co Wicklow is to resume this week.

Amid concerns over the sheer numbers of day trippers and sightseers to the picture postcard perfect village, gardaí have put in place extra parking to deal with the thousands of visitors.

Filming on major scenes will recommence on Tuesday until Thursday. High profile cast members including Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will return to the set from 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday and then again on Wednesday and Thursday from 7am until 10pm.

A week of filming took place in Enniskerry three weeks ago with the entire production due to finish sometime in August.

Wicklow based gardai said the filming by Disney of Disenchanted in Enniskerry is attracting large numbers of people to the village, particularly at weekends.

A Garda spokesperson explained: “Sheer numbers and illegal parking has caused issues for emergency services and has restricted persons with mobility issues from freely accessing the area.

“With this in mind, Gardaí and a local landowner, with the assistance of local sports clubs have made a large field available for parking a short distance from the village.

“It is hoped to have a shuttle bus from this supervised car park but even if that doesn’t work out, it is a less than 10-minute walk to the attraction.”

The spokesperson added that there will be a nominal charge for the use of the car park with all the monies raised going to the local sports clubs.

“The fee will be €10 or less and is a lot cheaper than paying a towing charge,” the officer said.

Signs have been placed at various entrance points to the village featuring a breakdown of the shoot dates ahead of the resumption of filming which will see the entire village closed to the public on Tuesday.

Disenchanted, a live-action, animated musical romantic comedy, is the follow-up to the 2007 fantasy film Enchanted and has Adams and Dempsey reprising their previous roles.

It is a massive budget production with Disney betting big on the follow-up 14 years after the original which starred Adams as Giselle, an animated woman set to marry Prince Edward, who finds herself trapped in the real world — the film switches from animation to live-action.

She meets the dashing divorce lawyer, Robert played by Dempsey, and soon finds out that living in the real world with all of its real problems is not really all that bad and that true love can find you when you least expect it.