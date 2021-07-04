Francis will be remembered for his quiet, kind and friendly nature

By Charlie Keegan

THE death at his residence on Sunday 30 May of Francis (Fran) Davin, The Numbers, Graiguecullen, Carlow marks the passing of a man who enjoyed well-earned popularity within his local community.

Fran was diagnosed with lung cancer last Christmas and over the five months of his illness was treated at St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar and Aut Evan Hospital, Kilkenny, being cared for at home by his loving wife, the former Margaret Ramsbottom.

Born in Nottingham, England on 16 May 1954, Fran was son of Peggy (née Byrne) Davin, a native of Borris, Co Carlow, and the late Frank Gavin from Kilkenny.

When Fran was a few months’ old, the Davin family came back to Ireland, residing at 42 O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow.

Educated by the Christian Brothers in Carlow, Fran went to work with Sharkey’s Sawmills in Graiguecullen for about two years before taking up employment with the shoe factory in Cox’s Lane, Carlow, where he worked for some eight years.

The greater part of Fran’s working life was as an assembly line operative with Braun (Ireland) Ltd, the personal care manufacturing plant at O’Brien Road, Carlow. He was employed at Braun for 26 years, taking redundancy from the company in 2005.

Fran was a dedicated Manchester United football follower. He travelled a few times each football season with a number of local ‘Red Devil’ supporters to Old Trafford, the Theatre of Dreams. His United friends included Eddie Shaw, Mick ‘Pop’ Lawlor, Brendan Powell, Peter Connors and Joe Walker. On occasions, Fran’s daughters Rebecca and Stacey, as well as sister-in-law Teresa, would make the trip to Manchester for the United games.

Fran trained Hanover Harps for a short time before becoming trainer to Stretford United, gaining lifelong friendships through his involvement with these two local soccer clubs.

Fran was a loving husband to Margaret and greatly devoted to his daughters Stacey and Rebecca and a cherished granddad to Faye and Liam. He would often bring Faye and Liam to the town park and treat them to ice-cream.

Fran and Margaret worked together in the shoe factory, but it was at a dance in the Ritz Ballroom, Carlow that romance blossomed. The couple married in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on 6 March 1976.

When the girls were small, the Davins would holiday as a family in Tramore and Curracloe. They also liked to visit England, including trips to London.

In latter years, Fran went on holiday to Benidorm, Spain with a group of male friends, while on Fridays he would travel by train with his close friend Paddy O’Beirne, using their free travel passes, to locations such as Galway, Bray or other Irish destinations.

Fran was a member of the local unit of An Foras Cosanta Áitiúil (FCA) in Carlow for a number of years. He also played golf at the Carlow course, being a golfing friend of Des Coakley, who predeceased him in 2020.

Fran’s ‘local’ was Dicey Reilly’s on The Quays, and Mick Reilly from Dicey’s dropped over pints to Fran at home during lockdown and during his illness, which was greatly appreciated.

Margaret was sister of George Ramsbottom, who passed away on 7 May last – George was founder member of New Oak Boys Soccer Club in Carlow.

Wife Margaret described Fran as “a loving husband, father and grandfather”, adding that “it had been a labour of love for me to mind Fran during his illness”.

Fran’s funeral Mass was celebrated in St Clare’s Church on Tuesday 1 June by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin.

At the start of Mass, granddaughter Faye brought forward a photo of Fran with Man Utd legend Mark Hughes – Fran was a member of the Carlow branch of MUFC. Grandson Liam presented a Carlow GAA jersey and a replica Man Utd jersey from the 1960s.

Readings at Mass were by Brendan Doherty (niece) and Patricia Hogan (sister), with the Prayers of the Faithful being recited by Clare Doyle (niece) and Emer Doyle (grandniece). The Offertory gifts were brought forward by Fran’s sisters-in-law Teresa Ramsbottom and Brenda Galbally.

There was a eulogy to Fran at the end of Mass by his daughter Stacey Brennan, who spoke of the great love that Fran enjoyed from her family and throughout the local community, where he was known for his quiet, kind and friendly nature.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, Killeshin.

Following Mass, Fran was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Dunphy saying the final prayers at the graveside.

The coffin was borne by son-in-law Pascal Brennan, brother-in-law Willie Ramsbottom, neighbours Mick Dargan and Jack Lawlor and by relatives Eddie Doyle and Peter Doherty.

He is mourned by wife Margaret, daughters Stacey Brennan (Killeshin) and Rebecca Davin (The Numbers, Graiguecullen), his mother Peggy, a resident at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow, grandchildren Faye and Liam, son-in-law Paschal, brother Liam (Cork), sisters Patricia Hogan (Carlow), Ann Brennan (Killeshin, Carlow) and Bridgie Wybrant (Graiguecullen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.