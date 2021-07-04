  • Home >
Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for eight counties

Sunday, July 04, 2021

Met Éireann has issued an immediate thunderstorm weather warning for eight counties.

The forecaster has placed Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath on a status yellow thunderstorm alert.

The warning took immediate effect shortly before 3pm, and will remain in force until 8pm this evening.

The forecaster has advised that a risk of scattered thunderstorms could lead to spot flooding in these locations.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has meanwhile issued a thunderstorm warning for all six counties of the region.

From 10am this morning, Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry have been under the yellow grade warning.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to a chance of flooding and disruption, the forecaster said.

The warning remains in place until midnight tonight.

