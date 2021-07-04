Minister Foley makes a big impression on her first official visit to Carlow

By Charlie Keegan

NORMA Foley, minister for education, made a genuinely positive impression last Wednesday morning on her first official visit to the Dolmen County.

Her busy morning included the official opening on the €499,000 extension to St Joseph’s National School in Carlow town, the official opening of Graiguecullen Community Childcare Centre’s new state-of-the-art outdoor classroom and garden, a visit to Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow and Myshall NS and meetings with John Brennan, principal of St Fiacc’s NS in Graiguecullen and Marie Coen, principal of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow.

In St Joseph’s NS, the minister also unveiled a plaque to mark the special day in the history of the school, while a blessing of the new extension was conducted by Fr Gaspar Habara from Carlow Cathedral parish. Deacon Dave O’Flaherty was also in attendance.

Minister Foley, a secondary teacher in another life, showed wonderful empathy with the children and, in an unscripted address, expressed sincere appreciation to all aspects of the school’s operations – from principal Fergal Browne, the teaching staff, special needs assistants (SNAs), the board of management, secretary, caretaker and, of course, the pupils.

In her address, the minister, having first spoken ‘as Gaeilge’, said: “A school at its best is a community and I am so pleased to see everybody playing their role. That’s why you have the school you now enjoy.

“A building is only bricks and mortar – it’s what happens within the walls that matters and the leadership provided.”

She expressed thanks to Margaret Keegan as chairperson of the board of management at St Joseph’s, emphasising the voluntary aspect of that role in the overall working of the school. The minister also referred to the vital role of parents, describing them as “the most valued stakeholders”.

Minister Foley continued: “This past year has been a difficult and challenging one. The department provided resources, but they (resources) would not have been of any value if there was not a generosity of spirit within the staff to deal with changing circumstances. Everyone within the school community here has done an outstanding job and I hope next year will not be as challenging.

“School leadership is highly important, particularly in difficult times. Because of Covid, it has been difficult to visit schools, but in the last few weeks we have taken our courage in our hands in going out to meet schools’ staff and pupils.”

In a Biblical reference, the minister said St Joseph was known as ‘the worker’, but she also liked to think of him also as ‘the dreamer’. And, she felt, the motto of St Joseph’s NS in Carlow – ‘To each their best’ – was reflective of the dream for the pupils at the school.

There was a presentation to the minister on behalf of the school, a carved bowl by Greg O’Shea, brother of school deputy principal Linda O’Shea.

As a Kerry woman, the minister was pleased to make a presentation on behalf of the school to retiring principal at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, Carlow, Aingeal Ní Dálaigh, also a native of the Kingdom, hailing from Killarney. Aingeal was recipient of a piece of pottery made by local man Jim Behan of Dolmen Pottery.

Principal Fergal Browne welcomed the minister, noting that St Joseph’s is the oldest school in Carlow town, going back to 1861, when the Mercy Sisters established a school on Pollerton Road. He thanked the builders and architect for their work on the school extension.

As one principal to another, Fergal had high praise for Aingeal Ní Dálaigh, wishing her well in retirement, commenting that she was a great colleague and support to St Joseph’s over the years and is the longest-serving school principal in Carlow – “by a month”!

Margaret Keegan, chairperson of the board of management, spoke of the improvements at the school – a beautiful new entrance porch, lovely modern, colourful façade and a bright, spacious classroom. The school car park underwent a facelift with new pedestrian gates and an additional vehicular gate, making it much safer for children coming and going from school. This new aspect will also benefit neighbouring Scoil Mhuire gan Smál.

Margaret congratulated Fergal Browne, Linda O’Shea and the team of teachers, SNAs, school secretary Deirdre O’Brien, caretaker Ger Bermingham, school cleaner Sandra Walker and escorts (who convey children to the ASD unit) “for their dedication, commitment and hard work in St Joseph’s.”

After the formalities, Colm Broderick on uilleann pipes played Sí bheag, sí mhór, composed by Seán Ó Riada. Colm, a past pupil of St Joseph’s, is a recent winner of the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal for Uilleann Pipes.

First-class pupils performed a song for the minister titled Circle of friends, while senior infants Jack Lydon Cullen and Josh Moore provided a rendition of the poem Friends. Junior infant pupils performed the poem Rolaí polaí.

Throughout the day, the minister chatted with all the Carlow children she met and it was clear that she greatly enjoyed meeting the pupils outside of the formalities of the occasion.