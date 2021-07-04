Pharmacists reveal huge interest in Janssen vaccine in 18-34-year-olds

James Cox

Pharmacists have received 10 calls for every available Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine from people aged 18 to 34.

The Irish Pharmacy Union says there’s no sign of vaccine hesitancy among the younger age group, who can get the one shot jab in a local chemist from tomorrow.

Vaccination centres will begin offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to them from the following Monday.

Darragh O’Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union says due to a shortage in supplies, some people may have to wait to get their jab.

There’s about 10 enquiries for every vaccine that’s available.

Mr O’Loughlin told Newstalk: “I would say there’s about 10 enquiries for every vaccine that’s available, so unfortunately a lot of people won’t get an appointment in the first tranch but people who have left their name and number with a pharmacy can be assured that as more vaccines become available, and as the HSE distributes more vaccines out to pharmacies, a pharmacy will get in touch with them and offer them an appointment as soon as possible.”

He says only those that were already distributing the jabs to older people will have supplies from Monday morning.

“Pharmacies had some vaccines in stock because they had been using it on the over-50s, the next delivery of vaccines to pharmacies until some time between Wednesday and Friday of this week coming,” Mr O’Loughlin explained.

“Pharmacies that are currently out of stock won’t have stock until Wednesday pharmacies that are low in stock will be replenished towards the end of the week.”

Fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has confirmed that almost half of Irish adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

New figures released on Saturday show that 48 per cent of adults, 1.8 million people, have now received two doses of the vaccine, while another 68 per cent, 2.56 million, have had their first dose.

It comes after the Government announced a number of new measures aimed at boosting the vaccination rollout, in a race against the more transmissible Delta variant.

Mr Reid said Ireland must plan for the Delta variant with “concern”, but with “a level of confidence also”.