Public health expert says children need to be vaccinated to prevent major Delta outbreaks

James Cox

A public health expert thinks there will be a fourth wave of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is expecting a “significant increase in transmission” over the next few weeks due to the Delta variant, which amounts to around 70 per cent of cases here.

It comes as 18 to 34 year-olds will have the choice to get a Johnson & Johnson single dose shot from pharmacies from tomorrow.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines says vaccination will help tackle the Delta variant, but those younger than that, need to get a vaccine soon.

Outbreaks

“Very high vaccination coverage is needed to prevent major outbreaks of the Delta variant. We’re not going to get those very high levels of vaccine coverage probably until we vaccinate teenagers and children.”

Pharmacists have received 10 calls for every available Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine from people aged 18 to 34.

The Irish Pharmacy Union says there’s no sign of vaccine hesitancy among the younger age group, who can get the one shot jab in a local chemist from tomorrow.

Vaccination centres will begin offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to them from the following Monday.

Vaccine supply

Darragh O’Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union says due to a shortage in supplies, some people may have to wait to get their jab.

Mr O’Loughlin said: “I would say there’s about 10 enquiries for every vaccine that’s available, so unfortunately a lot of people won’t get an appointment in the first tranch but people who have left their name and number with a pharmacy can be assured that as more vaccines become available, and as the HSE distributes more vaccines out to pharmacies, a pharmacy will get in touch with them and offer them an appointment as soon as possible.”