Rural school bus service in Carlow faces cut

A bus service that picked up Carlow students in rural areas to attend secondary school is to be reduced, claimed local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor outlined in the Dáil that Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown had a large catchment area and was a growing school.

“It will have 280 students in the next school year. During the Covid pandemic, the principal managed to get an extra bus service for the school, which picked up students living in rural areas. He has been told that the service will be discontinued in the new school year. That is unacceptable. The service was in place and the school needs it. I ask that the service be continued.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said she had also been contacted by a parent who want to renew school transport tickets for their children with Bus Eireann. If a child had a medical card, this could be simply done online.

“However, when parents have visited the website to do this, they have received error messages. One lady contacted Bus Éireann in respect of the matter and was told that because of the cyberattack on the HSE, the company is asking parents to pay the price of the ticket for the first school term on the basis that they will receive a refund later. The cost for the ticket for the first school term is €175. That particular lady does not have €175. This cannot be allowed to happen. We must sort it out to enable people to visit the Bus Éireann website to apply for tickets with their child’s medical card.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor’s concerns to relayed to the department of education.