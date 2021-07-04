Taoiseach backs calls for investigation into nursing home abuse allegations

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has supported a pledge from the Minister for Older Persons to investigate allegations of abuse in specific nursing homes.

However, he stopped short of saying whether this would lead to a national inquiry.

Mr Martin promised he would support the investigation proposed by Mary Butler.

He said: “We can’t prejudge an investigation.

“If one is going to initiate an investigation, one has to be open-minded and has to do so without prejudice.”

In response to a question on the allegations from the Irish Examiner, Mr Martin replied: “I’ve no doubt that there can be specific allegations in respect of specific nursing homes, which will be investigated, and always the resources and support will be provided to that.

“The minister has my support and the minister will be reporting to the government and to me as Taoiseach in respect of many issues that arise.

“She has alerted me to certain issues in respect of certain reports.”

Ms Butler has vowed to investigate allegations of elder abuse in nursing homes during the pandemic.

In the Dáil yesterday, a number of TDs called for investigations into the number of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.