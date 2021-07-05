Carlow clubs receive Tesco funding

Carlow sporting clubs were among those who received funding from Tesco’s Community Fund.

€1,333 were to be split among four causes in Carlow including St Anne’s LGFA, Michael Davitts, Tullow RFC and Palatine GAA.

At Tesco everyone is welcome and encouraging a diverse and inclusive culture is embedded in the company’s core values. Commenting on the latest round of donations, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce details of the latest Community Fund project which has allowed Tesco Ireland to help local causes in support of diversity and inclusion across the country. We are delighted this Community Fund will help to support St Anne’s LGFA, Tullow RFC and Palatine GAA in Carlow.”

During 2020, Tesco Ireland donated over €1 million in Covid supports to causes nationwide through a series of donations, food collections and fundraising to help those most in need.