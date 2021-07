By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAƍ in Carlow are investigating an incident in which a vehicle was damaged in the early hours of Monday morning, 5 July, between 2.30am and 7.30am.

The car, a blue Nissan X-Trail, was parked on Charlotte Street when the damage was noticed by a passerby. The window was smashed and there were scratches on the side and rear of the vehicle. Nothing was taken. Contact Carlow Garda Station with any information on 059 9136620.