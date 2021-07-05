Delays expected on M50 northbound after collision and fuel spill

Digital Desk Staff

AA roadwatch says emergency services have cleared a collision and fuel spill on the M50 northbound between J5 Finglas and J4 Ballymun. Traffic remains very heavy on approach from before J6 Blanchardstown.

Southbound, there are reports of a cyclist between J15 Kilternan and J16 Cherrywood. They told people to take care along that stretch.

Also, a number of sets of traffic lights remain out of action in the Clontarf area. They are urging people to take care on all approaches and be extra mindful of pedestrians and cyclists.

Otherwise, there are no major delays across the city centre at this stage of the morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade also reported the incident saying “We’re currently attending a road traffic collision with delays on approach. There are also resultant delays on the Southbound carriageway.”

#M50 J6 Blanchardstown Northbound – We're currently attending a road traffic collision with delays on approach. There are also resultant delays on the Southbound carriageway. @M50Dublin #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/Wj8buvE1ot — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 5, 2021

Elsewhere, the AA says in Wicklow the Rathnew/Glenealy Rd (R752) will remain closed until further notice just west of Rathnew as emergency services deal with a collision. Traffic is quite slow both ways on approach.

In Cork, they say delays have eased on the regional road between Killeady and Halfway (R589) following the earlier crash.

In Clare it is slow now both ways on the N67 at the works near Quilty. Waterford is also slow both ways on the N72 at the works between Dungarvan and Cappoquin.