Life sentence for murdering pensioner targeted as she bought groceries

A 47-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of an elderly Limerick woman, whom he targeted in the supermarket, followed and later strangled in her home.

The father-of-two had ‘shoulder surfed’ 78-year-old Rose ‘Rosie’ Hanrahan, while the widow paid for groceries in December 2017, the day after he had arrived in Ireland.

Alexandru Iordache left the country again a week later, but was tracked down through DNA he left behind.

The Romanian, with a previous address at Dreptatti Street, Bucharest, had pleaded guilty to her murder on or about December 14-15th, 2017, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City.

He received the mandatory life sentence at the Central Criminal Court today.