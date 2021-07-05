Sixth-class pupils get a send-off to remember

By Suzanne Pender

A CUPCAKE party, games … a disco? Surely school can’t be this much fun? Well for the sixth-class girls at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow it certainly was, as they bid an emotional farewell to primary school last week.

To mark this special occasion, the pupils held a celebration day, where they enjoyed lots of their favourite things in the company of all their classmates and teachers.

Delicious cupcakes, party games and a disco were all thoroughly enjoyed on their special day.

While Covid restrictions didn’t allow the traditional send-off, Scoil Mhuire Lourdes made the absolute best of the situation to give the girls a send-off to remember.

Later that evening, the school also held an online graduation ceremony, where the girls, in the company of their families, shared their memories and experiences of primary school.

Principal Marie Coen and all the staff at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes bid a fond farewell to the girl and wished them well as they take the next step into secondary school.