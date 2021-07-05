  • Home >
Three taken to hospital following single-vehicle collision in Donegal

Monday, July 05, 2021

Three people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Donegal on Sunday.

The crash occurred at Dunmore in Carrigans at approximately 7.05pm.

Only one car was involved in the collision, with the driver, a woman in her 30s, and two passengers taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Following the crash, a technical examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users who were in the area between 6.55pm-7.05pm to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 74-9167100, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or via any Garda station.

