Uninsured Carlow driver gets four months in prison

A CARLOW man received a four-month prison sentence for driving without insurance after being disqualified at a sitting of Carlow District Court recently.

Martin Lyons, Burrin Manor, Tullow Road, Carlow pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply at Burrin Manor on 26 November 2019 and to driving without insurance and a driving licence at New Oak Estate, Carlow on 20 August 2020.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said that cannabis worth €804 was found following a search at Burrin Manor, along with digital scales. The court was told that 26-year-old Mr Lyons made full admissions. Mr Lyons had 59 previous convictions for road traffic offences. He also had two previous convictions for drug offences.

Defending solicitor Chris Hogan said his client had “immediately handed over the drugs” to gardaí when they arrived. He also recounted that in his garda interview Mr Lyons said he took “full responsibility” for the drugs. Mr Hogan said his client was selling the drugs to fund his own habit and that he was using cannabis to self-medicate.

Judge Geraldine Carthy imposed a four-month prison sentence and a 16-year driving ban on the insurance charge, citing the recidivist offending of the defendant. A six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, was imposed on the drug offence. Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, which included a €1,000 cash lodgement, signing on at Carlow Garda Station and not to drive a vehicle.

Mr Hogan asked Judge Carthy if she would lower the cash lodgement.

“No,” replied the judge.