What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 25 June and 1 July.

Ardattin: Carol Sinnott and Jason Noctor wish to restore an existing farm cottage and a two-storey extension at Craans, Ardattin.

Bagenalstown: Smyth Trailers Ltd wishes to construct a single-storey industrial unit extension to the side of an existing unit at Sheean, Garryhill, Bagenalstown.

Alan Salter wishes to construct a two-storey extension to the rear and single-storey extension at Kilree Street, Bagenalstown.

Peter Murphy wishes to construct a two-storey extension to the rear of the existing dwelling at Kilgraney, Bagenalstown.

Borris: John and Ana Coady wish to construct a dwelling and detached garage at Rathgeran, Ballymurphy, Borris.

Carlow: Anita Mallin/Kennedy wish to provide for alterations at existing dwelling to include the construction of a single-storey extension at Grange Court, Pollerton.

Rathcrogue: Patricia Kavanagh wishes to construct at single-storey rear extension to existing detached house at Rose Cottage, Rathcrogue.

Rathvilly: Woodlawns Development Ltd wishes to construct ten dwellings consisting of three three-bed townhouses and seven four-bed townhouses.

Tullow: Justin Keogh wishes to construct a dwelling house with attached garage and pergola at Mount Wolseley, Crosslow, Tullow.

Aldi (Stores) Ireland Ltd wishes to construct a development consisting of a single-storey extension to the existing single-storey discount food store, including off-licence use, on the northern elevation by c240 sq m. The gross floor area of the store will increase from 1,348 sq m (net retail area of 907 sq m) to 1,588 sq m (net retail area of 1,147 sq m). The proposed development includes reconfiguration of the car park and a reduction of 23 spaces, a new canopy to replace existing, new entrance lobby within the extension and replacement of existing pole sign and entrance sign at Dublin Road, Tullow.