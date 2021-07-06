An extraordinary place of learning and fun

By Suzanne Pender

A HOLISTIC approach to caring for children through their formative years has been the enduring ethos behind Graiguecullen Parish Community Childcare (GPCC).

A warm, encouraging and supportive place for children, staff and parents, the centre has flourished over the years and just recently opened its new state-of-the-art garden and all-weather outdoor classroom.

This innovative learning and play space comes at an opportune time with greater focus on outdoors and is testament to tremendous leadership and foresight within GPCC.

The garden and outdoor classroom was officially opened recently by the minister for education Norma Foley, who was hugely impressed by the vision and determination of Diane and the Board of GPCC in bringing the project to fruition.

Since its beginnings in 2002, GPCC has developed significantly to now welcome five pre-school classes daily, along with a breakfast club and after-school services to approximately 120 children from St Fiacc’s school.

The service is open from 8am to 6pm all year round, welcoming children from two-and-a-half years right up to and into primary school age.

Manager of the centre is Diane Darcy, who guides a team of 16 degree-qualified, dedicated staff, the majority of whom have been a part of the team at GPCC since its inception.

GPCC’s strong record of quality service is evident in its impeccable record, with 100% adherence to Tusla regulations and Pobal inspections over its almost 20-year existence.

“Our record is a testament to the high standards we have here,” explained Diane.

“We are inspected by Tusla annually and we have never had a non-compliance since we opened in 2002; we are fully compliant in every single aspect of the regulations and that high standard is very important to us,” she adds.

As a community childcare centre and registered not-for-profit charity, all funding is put directly back into services, enhancing the facilities significantly over the years. GPCC has a voluntary board of management, which works hand in hand with Diane and the staff to ensure a wonderful child-centred atmosphere is part of every day.

“We have always wanted to have our own garden on the school grounds since 2002 and have been working towards that. The new garden and outdoor classroom really is state-of-the-art, which allows learning and play outdoors all year round,” explained Diane.

“It was a massive build that was constructed to an incredibly high standard by all involved,” she added.

While the pandemic resulted in additional challenges for the project, ultimately the end result is an extraordinary place of learning and fun, which will be enjoyed by children for many years to come.

At a cost of €120,000, key to the project was the expertise and input by many local businesses and providers, including Jaggo, who provide flexible, high quality, durable furniture and equipment.

The facility is also shared by nearby St Fiacc’s NS, with junior, infants, senior infants and children with additional needs all reaping the benefit, too.

The strong relationship between GPCC and St Fiacc’s NS is also a huge advantage for children attending, easing the journey to ‘big school’ and providing a continuity and security that’s so important to them.

GPCC has risen to the challenges posed by Covid-19 with extraordinary resilience, meeting the needs of families despite the tough circumstances and thankfully remaining Covid-free.

“During the first lockdown, we provided active packs to the children and also visited them two or three times at their door. We also had the Easter Bunny call and had a graduation at their doorstep,” said Diane, who felt it was very important to reach out to their families and follow the necessary guidelines to continue the service.

“Then we reopened for frontline workers and essential workers for a few weeks before we fully reopened. Then in the second lockdown we again opened for frontline and essential workers children and also offered Zoom classes three times a week to the children; it was lovely to be able to see the children at home and stay in touch,” she adds.

Diane has huge praise for all their parents, who have fully complied with all the new procedures and guidelines implemented at GPCC over the past year.

“We are very lucky with our parents, who have done absolutely everything we have asked of them … I know they appreciate everything we’ve done; and we’ve had so many fabulous cards and messages since Covid. It’s been tough and hard work, but it’s important to us that children are happy and parents are happy,” she adds.

Diane is extremely grateful to the many local businesses whose services they have availed of over the past year, including Jaggo, Jones Business Systems, ElectroCity, Harney Nolan Accountants, Ace Fencing and Lambert Hygiene.

Testimonials

“WE are just so proud of what has been achieved since 2002. To have started with just one classroom to the state-of-the-art childcare centre we have now, with the best equipment and facilities, an excellent reputation and the highest standards in childcare is a huge achievement.

“The staff is amazing and so dedicated, it’s very important to us that they are looked after and are happy and I think that’s why we have staff here the length of time we have.

“A number of inspectors who have carried out inspections over the years have said that they wished every childcare centre in the country was run like this,” – Catherine Nolan, secretary GPCC board of management

“I HAVE five grandchildren and from this September all five will have gone through Graiguecullen Parish Community Childcare. The standard is so high there and the children are so lucky to attend; they are just so well-prepared for school.

“The knowledge of the staff is second to none; they are all qualified to degree level and I know that was very important to my two daughters, who are teachers themselves. The way the whole programme is run is so professional; the staff are so caring and all the equipment they have … the outdoors facilities … I don’t think you’d get it anywhere else.

“The cleanliness is to a very high standard and of lot of that is down to the staff and to Diane herself, who is absolutely meticulous. Another important point is the way they report back to parents regularly on how their children are progressing and have such an interest in the children and all their activities.

“On behalf of parents and grandparents, I couldn’t recommend it highly enough” – Mary Redmond, grandmother and former manager of Graiguecullen Parish Community Childcare

WE have an excellent relationship with the staff of Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre (GPCC), in particular its manager Diane Darcy. Diane and her team are held in high esteem by the teachers, parents and management of St Fiacc’s NS for the way they care for the pupils and support their learning in a fun and playful environment until they are ready to attend primary. We are continually amazed at just how well they know the children under their care.

Having a childcare centre co-located allows for daily communication and seamless transition from preschool to primary. The staff of GPCC provide the infant teachers of St Fiacc’s with detailed notes on each incoming pupil, allowing us to prepare a bespoke learning pathway for each child based on their individual needs.

This is in tune with best practices as outlined in the Primary Language Curriculum. The pupils attending ‘Diane’s’ become so familiar with the workings of our school that transitioning from one building to the other is a positive and happy experience for all our children.

Having GPCC on our campus is ideal for parents working a long day, as their child can attend GPCC before school starts, enjoying breakfast if they wish. They can return to the preschool when the primary day ends to complete homework under the supervision of the team and engage in healthy outdoor activities.

One of the reasons why our school population has grown in the previous decade is due to the fact that parents really value a one-site solution for pre- and primary-school education – John Brennan, principal of St Fiacc’s NS