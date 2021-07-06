Call for Carlow people to learn CPR after Eriksen collapse

Every household in Carlow should have someone who knows CPR. The shock cardiac arrest of Christian Eriksen of Denmark during his side’s opening Euro 2020 soccer match has once again underlined the importance of CPR resuscitation and use of defibrillator.

Mick Dooley of the Carlow town Community First Responders made an appeal for people to learn the life saving skills.

“It’s important that people learn CPR. Not many people know how to do it or use a defibrillator. I had cardiac arrest myself and wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

Mr Dooley said a sudden cardiac arrest like what happened to Eriksen was happening everyday of the week.

“Look how fast they were to act, that what’s saved his life,” he said. “Someone in every household needs to know how to do CPR. At the end of the day, it could be your family member that you save.”

Mr Dooley also referred to how former RTE GAA presenter Michael Lyster was saved by his wife Anne’s CPR after he fell ill at their home.

Mr Dooley said he had contacted Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Fintan Phelan to promote this message. Unfortunately, CPR training has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Websites like Redcross.ie do provide clear information to provide CPR. It involves 30 compressions to the chest followed by two breath into the victim’s mouth while their nose is closed.

Mr Dooley also believed that defibrillators should be accessible 24/7 and registered with the National Ambulance Service.

Carlow Town Community First Responders have recently being launching 24-hour-accessible defibrillators across Carlow town and Graiguecullen.

Cllr Fintan Phelan who is trained in CPR added: “It’s fantastic to see the defibrillators in the various locations in Carlow town and county. You never know when they are going to be handy.”

Cllr Phelan also encouraged people, when Covid-19 restrictions allowed, to take CPR training.