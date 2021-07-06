Call for expansion of Carlow-Naas bus service

A call has been made for urgent funding to expand the bus route from Carlow to Naas.

Labour Senator Mark Wall has called for urgent funding for the expansion of the 880 route from Carlow through Castledermot to include the villages of Ballitore, Narraghmore, Calverstown and Two Mile House into Naas.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Wall stated: “The Kildare South Dublin local link wants to improve their service on the 880 route from Carlow via the town of Castledermot to Naas.

“The application is with the NTA since March but unfortunately has not received the funding required as we are told the NTA are seeking additional funding from Government.

The Kildare South Dublin local link website tells us that if approved, the 880 route will benefit from:

additional trips in each direction – Monday to Friday.

the addition of services to operate on Saturday and Sunday.

The addition of evening services on Friday and Saturday.

Most importantly The reconfiguration will also see the inclusion of the villages of

Narraghmore

Calverstown

Two – Mile House. bringing much-needed public transport to these great villages.

“Additional to the above will be the commissioning of a fully accessible low floor bus ensuring the relevance of the service for people with mobility issues.

“I continue to get reports of people not been able to get on the 880 because of the bus is full. I have written to the NTA and raised the matter with the Minister. This route will make a difference linking our rural villages and ensuring those on the route can avail of job opportunities and have access to social events that are not available to them at the moment. This route needs funding and I will continue to raise its importance at every opportunity.”