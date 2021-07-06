Covid: 397 new cases, ‘small but concerning’ increase in hospitalisations

James Cox

An additional 397 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

As of 8am today, 54 coronavirus patients are hospitalised, of which 16 are in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are seeing a small but concerning increase in hospitalisations in recent days, coming 10-14 days after the five day moving average of daily case numbers began to increase. This is a cause for concern and we will be monitoring it closely in the days and weeks ahead.

“Full vaccination is needed to protect against Covid-19, including the Delta variant. To protect yourselves and your loved ones, it is extremely important to take up the opportunity of being vaccinated and come forward for your second dose as soon as it is offered to you. The second vaccination is very effective at preventing both disease and hospitalisation.”

Delta variant

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has warned that the impact of the Covid-19 Delta variant is beginning to be felt in the State as Dr Holohan confirmed the variant now accounts for over 70 per cent of new cases detected.

Despite this, Micheál Martin said plans to reopen international travel and adopt the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate scheme on Monday week remain “on track”.

“The Government is committed to entering into the Covid digital certificate framework by the 19th and we’re going to do that,” Mr Martin said.

“That was a conscious Government decision some time ago, that we commence with this on July 19th.

“Significant progress has been made in that regard. It’s clear there are challenges, but progress has been made,” he added.