Gardaí seize drugs worth €122,600 as man arrested in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €122,600 in suspected cannabis herb, methamphetamine and tablets following a search in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí from the North Central Divisional Drug Unit at Store Street Garda station carried out the search at approximately 10pm.

The search resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, methamphetamine valued at €49,500, and tablets valued at €3,100.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the search, and he was taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.