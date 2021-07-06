Gardaí to revise policing of outdoor socialising in Dublin

Gardaí based in Dublin are set to change their approach to the policing of public socialising in the capital following criticism over how they recently handled large crowds in the capital.

A senior officer said that the force had “reflected” on its policing of public socialising in recent weeks, according to The Irish Times.

Rather than relying on a “heavy presence” of public order officers for large outdoor gatherings, frontline officers will be sent to patrol the streets.

Widespread criticism came in the wake of footage showing gardaí in riot gear clearing revellers from parts of the city centre and closing off streets last month.

At a meeting of the Dublin City Policing Committee on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner for Dublin Anne Marie Cagney said the “reopening of society is genuinely one of my policing priorities and it’s a policing priority for each superintendent”.

She said gardaí had reacted “by having a heavy presence of public order personnel visible on the ground” but this approach would be replaced “because of significant feedback” from human rights groups, the business community and residential communities.

Ms Cagney said the new approach is designed to ensure “a high-visibility presence of frontline responders on the ground”.

“We are seeing a huge presence of guards coming into the city centre.”

She said gardaí are brought into the city from every division of the wider Dublin region at weekends.