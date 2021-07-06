Man dies after being struck by car while working on road in Wicklow

James Cox

A man (mid 60s) has died after being struck by a car while working on a road in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí from Wicklow attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the R752, Milltown South, Rathnew, Wicklow on Monday morning.

At approximately 8.05am a man (mid 60s) was seriously injured while carrying out works on the R752. He was removed from the scene and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.

He passed away today. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified and attended the scene due to the incident being a workplace accident.

The scene was preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out their examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R752 at Milltown South between 7.45am and 8.15am on the morning of Monday, July 5th, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.