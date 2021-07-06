  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man dies after being struck by car while working on road in Wicklow

Man dies after being struck by car while working on road in Wicklow

Tuesday, July 06, 2021

James Cox

A man (mid 60s) has died after being struck by a car while working on a road in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí from Wicklow attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the R752, Milltown South, Rathnew, Wicklow on Monday morning.

At approximately 8.05am a man (mid 60s) was seriously injured while carrying out works on the R752. He was removed from the scene and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.

He passed away today. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified and attended the scene due to the incident being a workplace accident.

The scene was preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out their examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R752 at Milltown South between 7.45am and 8.15am on the morning of Monday, July 5th, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí to revise policing of outdoor socialising in Dublin

Tuesday, 06/07/21 - 9:48pm

Man wanted for alleged terrorism and child porn offences brought to Irish court by officers in riot gear

Tuesday, 06/07/21 - 9:43pm

Family of IRA murder victim to sue Libya

Tuesday, 06/07/21 - 9:33pm