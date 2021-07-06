Over 100k owed to council in levies for derelict sites in Carlow

Over €100,000 is owed to Carlow Co Council in levies for derelict sites according to recently published figures.

Carlow Co Council was owed a cumulative amount of €103,183 as of 31 December 2019 according to figures released recently in the Dáil. This compares to Kilkenny County Council who were owed €4,170 and Laois County Council which had €108,300 owed to them.

A derelict site is defined as land that is detracting or likely to detract from the “amenity, character or appearance of land in the neighbourhood of the land in question” according to the Derelict Sites Act.

The land must be feature: “(a) the existence on the land in question of structures which are in a ruinous, derelict or dangerous condition, or(b) the neglected, unsightly or objectionable condition of the land or any structures on the land in question, or(c) the presence, deposit or collection on the land in question of any litter, rubbish, debris or waste, except where the presence, deposit or collection of such litter, rubbish, debris or waste results from the exercise of a right conferred by statute or by common law.”

Separaely, Carlow County Council and other local authorities are provided funding of €50,000 each every year for a vacant housing officer. However, Carlow County Council does not have a dedicated vacant housing officer post with the role’s responsibilities being undertaken by the the senior executive officer in the housing section.