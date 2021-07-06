Over 50% of adults fully vaccinated ahead of registration opening for 30-34 cohort

The national Covid-19 vaccine rollout has reached a major milestone with half of the adult population in the State now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The HSE’s chief executive Paul Reid confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, tweeting: “There are now over 50 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated, with 69 per cent [having] their Dose 1.”

Mr Reid added: “A total of 4.43 million vaccines administered to date with 245,000 completed last week.” He later corrected last week’s figure as being 345,000.

There are now over 50% of the adult population fully vaccinated, with 69% had their Dose 1. A total of 4.42M vaccines administered to date with 245,000 completed last week. We’re working hard to protect as many people as quickly as possible. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 6, 2021

“We’re working hard to protect as many people as quickly as possible,” he said.

The pace of the vaccine rollout is expected to pick up significantly after pharmacies began offering the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine to people aged 18-34 on Monday.

📢📢📢📢📢 Update to registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. Registration for the 30-34 age group for an mRNA vaccine will now open tomorrow, Wednesday July 07. Appointments will follow in a matter of days with the first vaccinations for this group next week. pic.twitter.com/fVk8j0yIYy — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 6, 2021

People in this age category are now able to contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment to receive the jab, or wait for the HSE online registration portal to reach their age group.

On Tuesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed people aged between 30-34 will be able to register via the online portal from Wednesday, July 7th.

Registration will begin for 34-year-olds tomorrow, going down a year group each day until 30-year-olds can register on Sunday, July 11th.

The online registration portal also remains open to people over 35.

A list of pharmacies nationwide which are participating in the distribution of the Covid vaccine can also be found on the HSE website.